First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

