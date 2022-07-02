First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 145,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

MPLX stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

