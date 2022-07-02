First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

