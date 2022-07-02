First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 74,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 258.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

