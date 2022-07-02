First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $92,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $659.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,002.20.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

