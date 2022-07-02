First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

JD opened at $65.95 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

