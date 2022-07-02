First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 347,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.