First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

