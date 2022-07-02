First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 3,455 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

