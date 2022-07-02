First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of RYH stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average of $293.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.