First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.