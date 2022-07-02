First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 27,434 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,434 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

