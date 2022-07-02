First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 28,211 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,211 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
BIV opened at $78.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
