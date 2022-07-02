First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

