First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

