First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.39

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 119569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.83.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.68.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,653,850. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $323,965.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
