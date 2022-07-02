First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.39

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 119569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.68.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4980732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,653,850. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $323,965.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

