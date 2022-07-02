First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNWB. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

