First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $199.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.29.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

