First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 124.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

