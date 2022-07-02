First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.46

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

