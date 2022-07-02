First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.70. 174,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 145,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.
