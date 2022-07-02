First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,208 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,730,000 after acquiring an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

