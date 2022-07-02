Five Oceans Advisors Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

