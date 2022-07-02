Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.02.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

