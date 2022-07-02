FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of FMC opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

