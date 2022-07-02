Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Price Target Lowered to €57.00 at Barclays

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €62.00 ($65.96) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GRUPF stock opened at 66.00 on Friday.

Fnac Darty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

