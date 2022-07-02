Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Price Target Lowered to €57.00 at Barclays

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €62.00 ($65.96) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
GRUPF stock opened at 66.00 on Friday.
