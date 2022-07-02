Focused Investors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 8.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $262,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

