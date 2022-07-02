Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$61.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.65.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS opened at C$60.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.