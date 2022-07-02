Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

FC stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

