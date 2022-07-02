Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FC. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.