FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.60

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.60 and traded as high as $62.13. FRP shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 4,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,035.50 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

