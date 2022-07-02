FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $426,690.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,186,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,003,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

FTCI opened at $3.74 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

