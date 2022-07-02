Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.66. 69,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,021,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 503,723 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $16,447,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $6,679,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

