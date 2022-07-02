FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Issued By KeyCorp

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $157.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

