FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 373,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

