FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issued By DA Davidson

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

