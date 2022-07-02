FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.77. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

