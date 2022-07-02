FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cybin in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cybin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

CYBN stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Cybin by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cybin by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

