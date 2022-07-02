FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

