FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 740 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Glencore stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

