Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.56

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 3,052.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

