GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $400.96

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400.96 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 402.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 1835037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.36).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 514.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($60,791.31).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

