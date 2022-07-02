Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

