General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.17

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.17 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62.17 ($0.76), with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

