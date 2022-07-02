General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $91,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.