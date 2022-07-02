General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

