Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881,010.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,543,711 shares of company stock worth $789,085 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

