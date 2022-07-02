Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.36 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

