GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

