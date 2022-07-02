Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $375.50

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 375.50 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.63), with a volume of 42753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($4.83).

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 713 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,232.35.

In related news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($30,325.36). Also, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($107,962.21).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.